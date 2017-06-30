Twelve killed in road mishaps

Mirpurkhas/Sargodha

Seven people, including four members of a same family, were killed in two separate road accidents here. According to reports, three motorcyclists identified as Mussadiq, Muqadas and Shehbaz Laghari were killed when their motorbike was hit by a speedy Shehzore truck at Mirwah Gorchani Road here on Thursday. Police shifted the bodies to Civil Hospital and arrested the truck driver. While four members of a family, including a woman and a girl child, were killed when their motorbike was hit by a speedy car near Mirpurkhas-Hyderabad Ring Road on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, it is reported from Sargodha that five persons of a family were killed while eight others received injuries in a road accident in Bhera police limits on Thursday. Police said that 13 members of a family, residents of Sabzazar Lahore, were going to Rawalpindi in a small van on motorway when a speeding vehicle driven by unknown person hit the van from rear at Bhera Interchange. As a result five persons including two women—Siddra Iftikhar wife of Iftikhar, Noureen Daughter of Ashiq Ali and three children Hadia, Hamna and Wasiq died on the spot. Eight other persons including Sajid son ofShokat Ali (19), Misbah (45), Nouman (17), Laiba (14), Fatima (24), Qasim (10), Iftikhar (32) and Ali Raza (28) suffered injuries. Motorway police shifted the injured to THQ hospital Bhera.Police have registered a case against the accused.—APP