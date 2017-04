Staff Reporter

Karachi

Hours after DG ISPR rejected the notification relating to the Dawn Leaks scandal, Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said on Saturday that he considered tweets harmful for Pakistan’s democracy.

Holding a press conference, the Interior Minister said that he considered tweets dangerous for Pakistan’s democracy.

“In institutions, people do not address each other via tweets,” he said. “We have created an issue out of a non-issue,” he added.