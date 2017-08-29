TVET institutions-Industry link vital for economic growth: Baligh ur Rehman

City Reporter

A practical, purposeful and efficient collaboration between TVET institutions and Industry is vital for enhancing productivity and firm competitiveness which ultimately leads to achieve rapid economic growth and national prosperity. It was stated by the Federal Minister for Education, Engr. Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman Monday while addressing as a Chief Guest at the inaugural ceremony of a four-day International Conference on Regional Program on Skills for Youth Employability through Industrial Linkages”.

The conference was jointly organized by the National Vocational & Technical Training Commission of Pakistan (NAVTTC) and Colombo Staff Plan College (CPSC). Delegates from 12 countries are participating in the Conference. He said that in this global village and rapidly changing technologies, our youth and workforce should be equipped with excellent skills and they should have expertise to succeed in whatever they do. Youth should be given right direction in right manner, he added.

He said the present government has passed Apprenticeship Act in which role of industry is made participatory especially in view of harmony between TVET institutions and Industry for enhancing productivity and economic growth. The Federal Minister noted that the new paradigm of TVET Sector in the region needs to be conceived in such a way that training systems can respond to demands of the industry.

Industry should also play its due role in skill modernization, setting skills standards and provide direction to TEVT Sector for ensuring maximum employability. He said that Higher Education Commission (HEC) has started new kind of research for employability through industrial linkages. Baligh ur Rehman said that the present government has started doing much more for education sector.

The government is moving in right direction and seeing good economic growth besides expecting 6 pc GDP growth this year, he added. The Federal Minister hoped that the Regional Program will go a long way in exploring a viable solution for the issues hampering close collaboration between the TVET institutions and industry.

Earlier, Executive Director NAVTTC Zulfiqar Cheema welcomed the Federal Minister and delegates from different countries and other participants. He appreciated the services of CPSC for capacity building, adding that it provides forum for discussing different issues regarding TVET-Industry collaboration. He said that CPSC must opens its doors for new memberships because nations have different alliances and they want to expand their activities. CPSC should invite membership of ECC countries and GCC countries.

Zulfiqar Cheema noted that role of industry is very important in curriculum development, training and final assessment. He said that there is trust deficit gap between training institutions and industry in third world countries. This gap will have to fill and this conference will be helpful to fill this gap, he added. Earlier, DG CPSC Dr. Rahmari Lami chhoane gave opening remarks about the Program.