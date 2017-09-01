TVET conference stresses to enhance institute, industry linkage

City Reporter

The international TVET conference titled “Regional Program – Skills for Youth Employability through Industrial Linkages” concluded here on Thursday. It was held under auspices of National Vocational and Technical Training Commission.

The four day-long conference was organized by (NAVTTC) in collaboration with Colombo Plan Staff College(CPSC). The speakers focused on devising an action plan to enhance institute and industry linkage to foster employability.

Focusing TVET sector is the key to generating employment opportunities for youth. Industry linkages and partnership between stakeholders of TVET sector is essential to bring about meaningful reforms in the sector.

Delegates from each country presented their experience in implementing successful industry- institute linkages. Various models of achieving the said objectives were put forth. On the concluding day of the workshop, the delegates gave their recommendations for improving institute industry linkage. TVET experts from Malaysia, Philippines Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Bangladesh, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, and Pakistan participated in the conference. In addition to the foreign delegates, the conference was attended by officers of NAVTTC, representatives of training providers and industry.