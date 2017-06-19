TV shows during Ramazan

PEMRA took good action against programmes on TV channels that were contrary to teachings of Islam and dignity of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak but more action is needed to curb this practice. It seems our media spends money to distract people from the path of Allah.

Most of the programmes are on making money, directing people towards fun and entertainment. This is the month in which Allah has increased reward of any good deed to seventy times, then why our media motivates people towards materialistic pursuits and hinder them from pursuing real spiritual goals during Ramazan. Is it difficult for media to invite Islamic scholars for giving inspirational and motivational lectures on faith and Ramazan. I request PEMRA to take notice of all such programmes.

SEEMAB RASHEED

Islamabad

