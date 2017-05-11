TV channel fined Rs0.1m

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has imposed a fine of Rs100,000 on Geo News for remarks against veteran politicians and Members of the Parliament Mahmood Khan Achakzai and Maulana Fazlur Rehman in its programme “Jirga” dated Feb 12, 2017.

Mr. Ijaz Mehmand and Mr. Nisar Mehmand, two guests in the show which is hosted by anchorperson Salim Safi, called Mahmood Khan Achakzai and Maulana Fazlur Rehman “ghaddar” (traitors). PEMRA issued show cause notice to Geo News on 17th February 2017 directing the management to give explanation for that.

Later, after examining the written reply of the channel, it was found out that the words used in the programme “Jirga” were in violation of Clauses 3 (1) (f), 4(10), 17, 22 and 23 of the Electronic Media Code of Conduct 2015.

On account of airing of the violation of Electronic Media Code of Conduct 2015, the channel is not only fined but its management and the anchor Salim Safi both are directed to tender an apology during the same time slot of the programme “Jirga” on May 13, 2017 by specifically naming Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Mahmood Khan Achakzai.

The channel is further directed to ensure that the text to the same effect is scrolled/displayed on the screen during the entire programme when Mr. Saleem Safi apologizes to the viewers. PEMRA has also warned the channel to be vigilant on selection of guests in its talk show and brief them about the Code of Conduct. In case of non-compliance, the Authority shall proceed for revocation of its license under Section 30 of PEMRA Ordinance 2002 as amended by PEMRA (Amendment) Act 2007.