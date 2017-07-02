Turncoats won’t even get election tickets from PTI

Zardari says …

PPP will make next govt; Imran making a mockery of politics; Stresses need to appoint foreign minister

Our Correspondent

Naushahro Feroze

Pakistan People’s Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari said on Saturday that those leaving the PPP to join the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would not even be given tickets by their new party to run in elections.

“PPP supporters don’t need to worry about some people leaving the party,” Zardari said while addressing party activists in Moro, Naushahro Feroze.

Describing those leaving the party as “bad eggs,” Zardari said: “[PTI Chairman] Imran Khan won’t even award election tickets to these turncoats.”

The PPP co-chairman told his supporters that some politicians switching their loyalties was nothing to be concerned about. “Imran Khan is making a mockery of politics,” he added.

Zardari also criticised Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for “attending only four sessions of the National Assembly during the last four years”.

“Nawaz Sharif would have become the president and not the prime minister if I had not empowered the parliament,” the PPP leader maintained.

The PPP co-chairman said Pakistan would continue supporting the Kashmir cause.

Referring to the the Indian prime minister’s meeting with US President Donald Trump, he noted that despite India’s occupation of Kashmir and its troops’ atrocities there Narendra Modi was being embraced.

“Nawaz Sharif, you are losing the war on the diplomatic front,” he added.

Zardari said he was of the view that “politics required farseeing and decisions that impose long lasting impacts”.

The former president also claimed credit for establishing better trade ties with China and said that it will pave way “for the betterment of Pakistan’s future generations”.

In his address, Zardari also highlighted the issue of Kashmir, saying Pakistan was pursuing the cause of Kashmir not because of its territory expansion plans but because it was its own issue.

He stressed the need to appoint a foreign minister and empowering the said ministry, and added that the country was facing a defeat on the front of foreign relations.

“Despite the recent critical situation, the prime minister was not taking any measure to bring it under control as he was busy in playing with pets at Murree,” the former president alleged.

He assured the party workers that future lies with their party only. “If there is a future, it lies with the PPP,” he said and added in a veiled reference that those who are switching loyalties (from PPP) were rotten eggs.

“Even captain (Imran Khan) was not taking them seriously and using them for photo sessions only.”

He said, “Mark my words, he (Imran) will not issue them party tickets [in next general elections].”

Former ministers Firdous Ashiq Awan, Nazar Muhammad Gondal, Safdar Warraich, and Zardari’s close aides Babar Awan and Noor Alam Khan recently parted ways with the PPP to join the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Zardari said that the country posseses each and every resource required for progress except a “sound mind”. In this connection he highlighted his decisions regarding electricity production and complained that the Islamabad and bureaucracy did not pay attention to them.

Asif Ali Zardari claimed that his party will win the next general elections and come into power.