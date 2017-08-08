Turmoil In Muslim World – Indo-Israel Role In Fiasco

Zain Waseem

IF we look at the map of Middle East and beyond it appears that the Muslim world is in the grip of militancy and terrorism. While Syria , Yemen , Libya , Afghanistan and Iraq have become failed states and facing turmoil in shape of Armed Conflicts; Turkey , Pakistan , Saudi Arabia , Egypt and even Iran are victims of Low Intensity Conflicts (LIC).

In the Muslim world, Sectarianism is also driving inter-state relations. Sectarian divisions on lines of Shia and Sunni have divided the Muslim world into two camps. The Sunni Arab states, Pakistan and Turkey are on Sunni side of regional fault line. While Shia Iran with Zaidi dominated Yemen , Iraq , Alawi dominated Syria and Lebanese based Hizbullah are on the Shia side. While Sunni and Shia States are embroiled in proxy wars, valuable Human and material resources of the Muslim world are facing the brunt of underdevelopment & wasteful utilization due to these wars.

Meanwhile taking advantage of the vaccum created by Muslim states due to the in-fighting and considering Muslim Civilization as a threat to Zionism and fundamental Hinduism, India and Israel who were in a hidden alliance earlier, are now working openly on their strategic goals against Muslims.

As a result of this warming up of relations, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Israel from 04 to 06 July 2017. Incidentally, this was first ever visit of Indian PM to Israel after establishing diplomatic relations with Zionist state in 1992. The visit of Indian Prime Minister to Tel Aviv comes on the heels of Modi visit to United States at the end of June 2017.

As rare goodwill gesture, PM Modi was received by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Airport in Tel Aviv. Not only the red carpet was rolled out for the visiting dignitary but PM Modi was also introduced to Mr Sharif, head of Ahmadiyya Sect and Sectary General of Bahai Sect at the airport. Head of Ahmadiyya Community during the interaction lauded the support extended to his community by PM Modi in his country.

It may be recalled that both Ahmadiyya and Bahai Sects are seen as apostates by Islamic Scholars and declared as non Muslims in Pakistan and Iran respectively. Their presence at Tel Aviv’s airport to meet Modi is testimony to the fact that both Israel and India are using these sects to stir unrest to further their nefarious designs in Iran/Pakistan.

To please Indian Prime Minister, Israeli government went a step further, whereby Baluchistan Liberation Army Flags and Placards saying “Baluchistan Welcomes You” were paraded prominently.

To win hearts and minds of Jews across the world, Prime Minister Modi visited Israel ’s official Holocaust memorial, Yad Vashem. Modi described Yad Vashem as a “poignant reminder of unspeakable evil”. Modi spontaneously also visited the nearby grave of Zionist founding father, Theodor Herzl. Modi also emotionally embraced 11 years old Jewish boy Moshe Holtzberg, whose parents were killed during 2008 Mumbai terrorist attack. He told the boy that he would always be welcome in India .

During the three days visit, both nations signed seven bilateral agreements, covering technology, agriculture and water & space research. Israel and India also established a $40 million Industrial R&D and Innovation Fund. The most prominent feature of the visit was that PM Modi did not mention; Palestine once during his official and unofficial engagements. Similarly, he showed no desire to meet Palestinian President Mahmood, neither he also supported two states solution for Palestine ; the stance India has taken for decades.

Before analyzing the objectivity of the visit and what both countries gained out of the visit, let us analyze why Nethan Yahu went out of the way to welcome PM Modi. It is opined that both leaders have developed very strong friendship over the years due to their common hatred for Muslims.

Both leaders have butchered hundreds of Muslims in Gaza and Indian state of Gujrat and elsewhere on one pretext or the other. Both leaders have the ambition to dominate the Muslim world and crush ongoing freedom struggles in Palestine as well as Kashmir . Both Leaders also want to expand their existing frontiers by conquering more land of neighboring Muslim countries.

Therefore, if we view the unfolding of events and engagements of Indian Prime Minister, it becomes evidently clear that the visit was aimed for sending multiple messages to Muslims around the world. First and foremost message was that Muslims must forget about liberation of Al Quds al Sharif and Palestine struggle for separate homeland is unlikely to materialize in future. It was also aimed to create a perception that Palestinians are losing support at all levels, therefore, they must accept Israel as reality and embrace themselves to bury their identity into Zionist state of Israel .

For Iran there was a clear message that both India-Israel are now close friends. Iranian hostile attitude towards Tel Aviv is un-acceptable. Both countries have the leverages available in form of Bahai and other communities to stir unrest in Iran . Similarly both countries could use Sunni Baluch in Sistan to create troubles for Tehran .

For Pakistan, the messages were; that containing Pakistan or even dismembering it is the shared interest of both Tel Aviv and New Delhi; Pakistani’s historic political and moral support to Palestinian and Kashmiri’s is un-acceptable; and both countries would go to any extent to stir sectarian, extremist and political unrest in Pakistan. Similarly, another message was that CPEC is viewed with suspicion by both countries and all out efforts would be made by arming Baluch insurgents to derail the project.

In nutshell the outcome of this visit has far reaching implications for Pakistan on strategic plane. It means that India would now use powerful Jewish lobby in US to pressurize Islamabad to give up its moral support to Kashmiri ongoing freedom struggle. By using Jewish card, Modi hopes that President Trump would also be made to support Indian tough approach towards Pakistan .

The Modi plan includes limited military strikes against continuation of proxy war in Baluchistan and KPK while operating from Afghanistan and even getting Pakistan tagged as a state Sponsoring Terrorism at International Forums.

While Middle East is facing upheaval and turmoil, Indo-Israel nexus duly backed by the US is real threat to the Muslim world. It is pertinent to mention that Indian diaspora working in oil rich GCC Countries is sending billions of dollars to India . The amount is used by New Delhi to pursue its ambitious military modernization and space programme by purchasing State of Art equipment from Israel . Meanwhile Chahbahar Port agreement with Iran provides India with direct access to Central Asia and beyond.

On the other hand, Israel , by providing covert support to fundamentalists in Syria and Libya is prolonging ongoing civil wars in these countries.

This state of affairs is unacceptable for the Muslim world. Pakistan and Iran have to take stock of the situation emerging out of Israel-India unholy alliance.

Pakistan and Iran , while improving bilateral relations, must squeeze India economically by denuding its real motives about Muslims. In the same context, it is firmly believed that Indians expatriates, working in different sensitive entities of GCC Countries, Iran and Iraq , are involved in spying. These Non-resident Indians are passing sensitive information to Tel Aviv through New Delhi .

Pakistan must use its diplomatic weight with GCC Countries to weed out personnel of Indian origin from sensitive organizations of GCC countries. Meanwhile Iran may also be asked to review its relations with India and ensure that Indians are not allowed to operate from Sistan Baluchistan.

The Muslims world needs to stand united in these testing times. With the adversaries coming together and preparing for inflicting disruptive blows on the Muslim world, a correspondingly strong and visionary strategy needs to be carved. The immediate focus should be on carefully weeding out enemy elements in our own structures while in the medium to long term, we should be focusing on finding common grounds among ourselves and our potential allies in the region.

[The author is freelance journalist who can be contacted at [email protected] ]