Turkish wrestler bags gold in European championship

Novi Sad, Serbia
Turkish wrestler Taha Akgul won the gold medal at the 2017 European Wrestling Championships in Serbia on Friday.
Akgul, a 25-year-old athlete from central Turkey’s Sivas province, came first in the men’s 125-kilogram (276 pounds) freestyle category by beating Azerbaijan’s Jamaladdin Magomedov, 8-2.
The national athlete had participated in the event despite a foot injury. This was his fifth European championship win of his career.
The tournament has three categories: women’s and men’s freestyle, and Greco-Roman.
Turkish athlete Yasemin Adar won gold medal in the women’s 75-kilogram freestyle category in the same tournament on Thursday. Akgul was Turkey’s sole gold medalist in Rio Games in 2016, where he won the gold medal in the125-kilogram (276 pounds) freestyle category.—APP