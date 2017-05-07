Turkish wrestler bags gold in European championship

Novi Sad, Serbia

Turkish wrestler Taha Akgul won the gold medal at the 2017 European Wrestling Championships in Serbia on Friday.

Akgul, a 25-year-old athlete from central Turkey’s Sivas province, came first in the men’s 125-kilogram (276 pounds) freestyle category by beating Azerbaijan’s Jamaladdin Magomedov, 8-2.

The national athlete had participated in the event despite a foot injury. This was his fifth European championship win of his career.

The tournament has three categories: women’s and men’s freestyle, and Greco-Roman.

Turkish athlete Yasemin Adar won gold medal in the women’s 75-kilogram freestyle category in the same tournament on Thursday. Akgul was Turkey’s sole gold medalist in Rio Games in 2016, where he won the gold medal in the125-kilogram (276 pounds) freestyle category.—APP