Turkish Whirling Dervish dancers, local singers mesmerize Independence Day gathering

Staff Reporter

Mesmerizing ritual dance of the whirling dervishes from Turkey and singing of the patriotic songs by Pakistani singers left the audience spellbound at a show held at the President House.

The colorful event, was held in connection with the Independence Day celebrations which was attended by President Mamnoon Hussain as chief guest, First Lady Begum Mehmooda Mamnoon Hussain, Turkish Ambassador in Pakistan Sadiq Babur Girgin besides diplomats and huge number of families.

The performance of prominent singer Hina Nasrullah on Allama Iqbal’s poetry ‘Khudi ka sir-e-nihaan’ and famous song `Watan ki mitti gawah rehna’ enthralled the audience.

Young children clad in independence-themed dresses accompanied the singers who waved the national flags besides clapping to the tunes of the songs.

Awais Niazi sang ‘Millat ka pasbaan hay Muhammad Ali Jinnah’ and ‘Hay nazar nazar tere he jalway’ with documentary on huge screens showing the colors of Pakistan on both sides of the stage.

Emerging young singer Sara Raza Khan captivated the audience through her melodious voice as she sang ‘Sohni dharti Allah rakhay’ and ‘Dil Dil Pakistan.’

The last but most prominent performance was of the Turkish Whirling Dervishes who travelled from Turkey to Islamabad to join their Pakistani brethren in their celebrations of 70th Independence Day.

Whirling dance, also known as Sufi whirling is a kind of active meditation with its origin attributed to 13th century Persian poet, Islamic theologian and Sufi Maulana Jalaluddin Rumi. The whirling dance is considered as form of Zikr held in a ceremony called Sama.

As the dance is considered as part of worship, the audience were strictly told not to clap or use camera flash as a respect and ensure complete silence during the ceremony that lasted more than an hour.

For dance, the dervishes wore a white gown as symbol of death, a wide black cloak to symbolise the grave and a tall brown hat as symbol of the tombstone.

The dervishes spinned on left foot during the dance that comprised four parts including Naat, bowing before one another, four salams and concluding prayer.