Turkish police recover six abducted Pakistanis

Islamabad/Ankara

Six Pakistani nationals taken hostage by human traffickers while en-route to Greece were freed by Turkish Police and four culprits were detained here on Wednesday, the Foreign Office and Pakistani Embassy in Istanbul confirmed.

These six Pakistanis were on their way to Greece to find any source of livelihood for them and their families but were abducted by human smugglers.

The culprits brutally tortured these hostages and filmed it to send to their families to demand ransom, reports INP.

The video, which detailed the savagery of these barbaric abductors, was widely shared across social media, prompting immense anger and calls for rescue.

However, the Turkish police conducted a raid in Usman Pasha area of Istanbul on Wednesday and freed six hostages, Turkish police sources said.

Four abductors have also been taken into custody. They further said that these Pakistanis were held hostage by an Afghan-Turk gang.