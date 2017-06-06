Turkish oil refiner tops production-sales list

Istanbul

Turkey’s only oil refiner, TUPRAS, was last year’s biggest industrial enterprise in terms of production-based sales, the Istanbul Chamber of Industry (ISO) said on Monday.

TUPRAS, which operates four refineries in Turkey, had production-based sales worth 32.59 billion Turkish liras ($9.3 billion) according to ISO survey data for 2016.

ISO chair, Erdal Bahcivan, revealed Turkey’s 500 biggest industrial enterprises at a news conference on Monday.

International car manufacturer Ford was in second place with production- based sales of 16.31 billion Turkish liras ($4.6 billion) followed by Turkish automotive firm Tofas which came third with 12.85 billion Turkish liras ($3.6 billion).

Istanbul Chamber of Industry has been announcing data on Turkey’s top 500 companies since 1968.—AA