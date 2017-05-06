Turkish officials tailor Trump-Erdogan meet menu

Ankara

Three of Turkey’s top officials set off on Friday to the U.S. ahead of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to the country between May 15 and 17. President Trump was one of the first international leaders to congratulate President Erdogan over the Yes win in Turkey’s recent constitutional referendum.

Erdogan and U.S. President Donald Trump will meet for the first time face to face later this month.

The two leaders are expected to discuss the extradition of the U.S.-based leader of the Fetullah Terror Organization, Fetullah Gulen, political mapping in Syria and Iraq plus the fight against terrorism.

Chief of General Staff Hulusi Akar, intelligence chief Hakan Fidan and presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin are expected to meet with U.S. counterparts ahead of Erdogan’s visit.—Agencies