Turkish General lauds Pakistan’s role for peace

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

The Turkish Deputy Chief of General Staff, General Umit Dundar Thursday called on Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ, Inter Services Public Relations said.

According to the ISPR, the media wing of the military, the Army Chief and visiting Turkish General exchanged views on matters of professional mutual interest. They also agreed on forming joint training programme to combat terrorism.

General Umit Dundar lauded Pakistan’s role for peace in the region and its fight against terrorism, the ISPR added.

Meanwhile, a two day round of Pakistan-Turkey High Level Military Dialogue Group meeting (HLMDG) concluded here Thursday. Secretary Defence Lt Gen (Retd) Zamir-ul-Hasan Shah led Pakistan delegation while Turkish delegation was led by Deputy Chief of Turkish General Staff General Umit Dundar.

Prior to holding of Plenary Session, General Umit DUNDAR, had a meeting with Lt Gen (Retd) Zamir-ul-Hasan Shah. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including whole spectrum of bilateral defence cooperation were discussed. Both leaders expressed their concern on terrorist attacks in Pakistan and Turk-

ey.

Secretary Defence apprised the visiting delegation about the successes achieved by Pakistan as a result of military Operation Zarb-e-Azb and National Action Plan.

General Umit Dundar also held meetings with the Minister for Defence, Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee, Chief of the Army Staff and Chief of the Air Staff.

The highlight of the HLMDG meeting was that both sides agreed to work for a Comprehensive Bilateral Strategic Framework Agreement which must encompass all facets of cooperation.