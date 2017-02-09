Turkish firm to set up 200MW solar power plant in Bahawalpur

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Punjab government and renowned Turkish Company Zorlu Enerji Holding here signed an MoU for setting up 200MW solar power project in Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park Bahawalpur. Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was the chief guest at the ceremony held at Model Town, here today.

Secretary Energy Asad-ur-Rehman Gillani on behalf of Punjab government and Deputy General Manager Ahmet Yagmur on behalf of Turkish Company signed the MoU. The Turkish company under MoU will install 200MW solar plant at Quaid-e-Azam Solar Power Park, Bahawalpur, while Punjab government will provide all out facilities to Turkish company.

Addressing MoU signing ceremony, the Chief Minister said the MoU reached with Turkish company will help eliminate darkness of load-shedding from the country. He said historic friendly ties with Turkey are transforming into economic cooperation.

He said electricity produced from 200MW project will cost Rs. 5.25 per unit (5.15 cent) that will be a great achievement. He said this solar project is the best power project of the country, while NEPRA’s tariff currently stands at 10.50 cents which is an exceptionally high.

He said that Turkish company and Punjab government had signed 100MW solar power project a few days ago and this project will be completed in June, while today’s project will be completed in December 2017. He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, hectic efforts are being made to overcome energy crisis and work on mega development projects is continuing at the fast track with transparency, speed and in a professional manner.

He said the recent agreement shows close cooperation between Turkey and Pakistan. He congratulated Turkish Consul General Serdar Deniz, officials of Turkish Company and the team of Punjab government who are doing a wonderful job.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy General Manager of Turkish Company said the project will be completed as per schedule and we will work day and night under the vision of Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. Provincial Ministers Malik Nadeem Kamran, Sher Ali Khan, Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, Chief Secretary, Secretaries of concerning departments, Turkish Consul General and officials of Turkish company were also present on the occasion.