Turkish energy company to complete project in 6 months

Covenant inked for 100mw solar power project

Staff Reporter

Lahore

A covenant between Punjab Government and renowned Turkish Energy Company Zorlu Enerji Holding was signed for setting up Solar Power Project of 100 megawatt at Quaid-i-Azam Solar Park Bahawalpur, here at Model Town on Thursday. Secretary Energy Asad-ur-Rehman Gillani on behalf Punjab Government and CEO Omer Yungul on behalf of Turkish company signed the agreement. The Chief Minister awarded CEO with the certificate of land record documents.

Under the agreement, Turkish company will set up a 100 megawatt solar project in the stipulated time of 6 months. With a tariff rate of 6 cent per unit, this project will provide low-priced electricity to people.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif said that agreement between Punjab Government and Turkish company is a welcome step and this mutual cooperation has made setup of this 100 megawatt Solar Power Plant conceivable. Zorlu Enerji Holding is a renowned Energy Company and we will absorb the best from its experiences and skill, he vowed.

The Chief Minister said that in the latest visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, he has offered unconditional cooperation to boost up energy sector as energy crises is the reason of tattered economy of Pakistan and today’s project is first step towards that.

Punjab with its own resources has already installed a 100MW Power Plant which is helping to escalate electricity in National Grid, he added.

He stressed the need for setting up low-cost energy projects so that electricity could be provided to the people at cheaper rates. He said that Punjab government is making rapid progress in this direction and 3600MW lower-cost gas power plants have been established which has made NEPRA bring its tariff down.

He said that opponents are involved in blame game rather than delivering as we all know that KP has the capacity to generate electricity from cheaper source which is water but this source was never utilized. In addition to it, there are the corrupt politicians of past whose money worth of 60 million dollar in Swiss banks unfold the story of corruption.

He said that China, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and other friendly countries are assisting Pakistan to steer it out crisis and they should not be misguided.

Shahbaz Sharif requested the politicians levelling allegations not to create hindrance in the journey of development and let change the fate of the people as they are already facing numerous problems.

He appealed to the politicians to do constrictive politics and resolve the problems of the people of Sindh, Balochistan, KP and Punjab.

He said that Turk company will set up 100-megawatt solar power plant at Quaid-i-Azam Solar Park Bahawalpur for which we are thankful to President, Prime Minister and government of Turkey. The Chief Minister thanked the Ministers, Chief Secretary, Ambassador of Turkey in Pakistan, Ambassador of Pakistan in Turkey, Turk Consul General and the entire team of Punjab government and said that we have succeeded due to their efforts.