Turkish delegation discusses Lahore traffic issues

Staff Reporter

A Turkish delegation visited Lahore Transport Company (LTC) headquarter, here Tuesday, to comprehend the pros and cons of traffic issues faced in urban city. The officials of LTC briefed the delegation about the planning and developments of urban routes of low occupancy and high occupancy vehicles as well as enlightened them about the existing ground realities about traffic congestion and road network available for urban transport.

Turkish delegation described about the urban transportation system in Turkey, which is controlled through traffic police under municipal government in Istanbul. They also delineated about the separate institution that controls the mini buses and wagon network in the city. The have said that for urban planning of routes in Istanbul, point to point distance is measured, while routes are developed by considering the public demand and role of every concerned department is clearly defined to exercise their jurisdiction. The officials asked the sharing of study and information pertaining to improvement in urban transport system by Lahore Transport Company.

Turkish delegation members SP Traffic Mr. Muslum Apayidin, City Project Designer Mr. Abdul Rehman, City Planner Mr. Abu Bekir, Traffic Signages Mr. M. Naeem, Chief Executive Officer LTC Khawaja Haider Latif, Chief Financial Officer Mariam Khawar, Chief Operating Officer Zafar Qureshi, DGM Enforcement Chaudhry Shafique, Deputy Head of Communication Nasir Hussain and other senior officials were also present in the meeting.