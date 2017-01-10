Turkish Cypriot head hopes for breakthrough in Geneva

Nicosia

President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Mustafa Akinci has urged all parties to work with responsibility for reaching a settlement over the divided Cyprus island ahead of next week’s summit in Geneva.

In remarks made before his departure for Geneva to attend the peace talks, Akinci told reporters that the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus would continue on its own way if a desired mutual solution was not reached.

Reunification talks will take place in Geneva on Monday, followed by a conference on Cyprus on Thursday.

“The important thing is not to come together but to produce a positive result. All my wishes are to get this in Geneva,” Akinci said.

“As Turkish Cypriots, we will do our best to find a positive solution…. All parties should fulfill their responsibilities,” he added.

“Especially, Greek Cypriots and Turks should work through mutual understanding and assistance.”

Akinci also called on guarantor states and international communities, including the UN and EU to support Geneva talks for the sake of permanent peace.

“We are at a crossroad now. This is the perfect time to make contribution,” he said.

Turkish Cypriot leader also said a sustainable peace for the island would be possible only if the parties showed the same responsibility, determination and effort.

He said his side wants a solution under political equality that would guarantee freedom and security for both nations in the island.

“We are not dealing any other plan than this,” he said.

“A rotary presidency would be an important element of these peace negotiations,” he said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had discussed Geneva talks with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and British Prime Minister Thresa May on Saturday.

They agreed the upcoming talks could be an important opportunity for reaching a final settlement.

If a deal is reached on territorial changes, negotiators are expected to announce a date for a final summit between the Turkish and Greek Cypriot leaders and three guarantor countries.

Reunification talks resumed in May 2015, and both sides have repeatedly expressed optimism that a solution would be found soon. Once a final agreement is reached, it would be put to both communities in a referendum.—Agencies