Turkish Cypriot head conditions return to UN talks

Nicosia

The Turkish Cypriot leader warned Monday that a resumption of UN-brokered peace talks was conditional on his Greek Cypriot rival distancing himself from a parliamentary vote on a decades-old referendum on union with Greece.

“Otherwise, it will not be possible to make progress in the negotiations” aimed at reunifying the island, Akinci said in a statement.

The Turkish Cypriot leader said he would “evaluate all the developments step by step” and decide on whether to resume the talks as scheduled on Thursday “once he “understands the intentions” of Anastasiades.—Agencies