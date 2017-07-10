Turkish consultants’ delegation visits Jinnah Hospital

Staff Reporter

A delegation of Turkish consultants headed by Dr Hassan Cagil paid a visit to the Jinnah Hospital here. Dr Hassan Cagil and his team took a detailed round of different areas of the hospital, including outpatient department and emergency. Dr Hassan Cagil appreciated the present change in the hospital and admired the work done by the hospital administration. He appreciated the efforts of Medical Superintendent Dr Sohail Saqlain and his team in a short period of time. The delegation also visited Jinnah Burn Center and enquired about the health of patients.