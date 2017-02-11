Turkish constitutional reforms aim at holding referendum

Ankara

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has approved a bill that would change the country’s political system into a presidential one if such a change is approved in a referendum.

Erdogan approved the bill on Friday, paving the way for Turkey’s electoral board to arrange the referendum. Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus announced that the referendum “is planned to take place on April 16.”

“God willing, Turkey will start a new era on the evening of April 16,” Kurtulmus said. The Turkish parliament had ratified the bill on the constitutional reforms last month.

If the constitutional reforms are approved in the referendum, Erdogan will be granted the power to appoint government ministers and senior officials, reassume the leadership of the ruling AK party, and govern until 2029.—Agencies