Turkish Chief of Staff oversees Naval Exercise

Ankara

The Turkish chief of General Staff joined and followed night exercises of Turkish Navy late Monday, as part of the Denizkurdu 2017 military exercises.

Gen. Hulusi Akar, together with other members of the top brass, including the Commander of the Land Forces Gen. Salih Zeki Colak and Commander of the Naval Forces Adm. Bulent Bostanoglu, observed a night-time artillery exercise from the frigate TCG Kemalreis stationed offshore of Marmaris in Turkey’s western Mugla province.

Tuesday has been marked as the “distinguished observer’s day” of Denizkurdu — or Sea Wolf — and 21 military attaches from 19 countries are following the exercises together with top command of the Turkish military.

In his address at the event, Akar said every military exercise done by Turkish Armed Forces is conducted in accordance with international law.

“As armed forces, all our actions are directed towards building good relations with our neighboring countries and sustaining peace and friendship,” Akar said.

He said Turkey’s fight against terror was continuing within Turkey and across its borders in Syria and Iraq.

“Operations to fight with terrorists of PKK/PYD/YPG and also FETO and ISIL will continue until the last terrorist is neutralized,” Akar stressed.

The PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU — resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015.

Since then, it has been responsible for the deaths of some 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians, including a number of women and children.

In addition, the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) is blamed for the July 2016 defeated coup, which left 250 martyrs and some 2,200 injured.

Denizkurdu military exercises are the biggest exercises of Turkish Navy and are held every two years.

Nearly 80 vessels are taking part in the exercise, which started on May 13 and runs to Friday.—Agencies