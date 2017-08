Staff Reporter

Consul General of Turkey His Excellency Mr. Sedar DENiZ was the Chief Guest at the flag hoisting ceremony at the Heritage Luxury Suites- The Moor (HLS).

Speaking at the occasion Mr. Sedar DENiZ said “Pakistan and Turkey share a brotherly bond and our friendship ties are tested with time, He also added that

He is honored to raise the Pakistani Flag on Pakistan’s 70th Independence Day”. Mr. Sedar DENiZ also did tree plantation at the Heritage Park and paid homage to our motherland.