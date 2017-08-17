Turkey’s foreign policy under Erdogan

Syed Qamar A Rizvi

THE present Turkey — under the auspices of President Recep Tayyap Erdogan — seems to have characterised some remarkable changes with regard to its foreign policy. Beefed up by the growing exigencies entailed by the post Cold War era expediencies and the changing geostrategic regional culture, Turkey’s foreign policy community has recently reoriented its policy indoctrination by pragmatically moving towards West; whilst proactively moving towards East.

A resourceful shift in Turkish foreign policy has been underway since 2012 marking gradualist approaches. In view of Turkey’s complex regional problems as well as growing domestic challenges over the last four years, the Justice and Development Party (AKP) has undertaken both intellectual and political reviews of its foreign policy, which had been in effect unchanged since the party came to power in 2002. Until recently, Turkey’s neighbours have seen it as a reluctant regional actor. Aided by such new soft power factors as expanding commercial relations, the establishment of Turkish speaking schools and the influence of popular culture, Turkey’s role in its neighbourhood, from the Balkans to the Caucasus and the Middle East, has transformed significantly.

The key change lies in Turkey’s effort to work effectively with Western alliances in its immediate proximity, and to avoid undertaking unilateral action. Apparently, this contrasts with Turkey’s previous efforts to play an independent regional role and set the region’s agenda, but in reality it is not the case. Ankara is now seeking to revive its regional role in preparation for a security and military intervention, aiming to show its power and capacity for deterrence in coordination with its allies. This was developed in the midst of worsening problems, in particular an increase in tensions with many states in the region. The new approach has been remarkably based on thinking that developed in the aftermath of the Arab Spring revolutions, a period that saw negative implications for Turkey. The first review, in 2012, looked at the need for NATO intervention as a way to bring about change in the Middle East, especially in view of the worsening crisis in Syria. It emphasized the important role Turkey could play as a key NATO-member. The second review, in 2013, discussed an approach of ‘humanitarian diplomacy,’ which gave priority to humanitarian action and focused on expanding Turkey’s activities on the international stage.

Although it has historical roots, the ever-increasing anti-Turkey climate in Europe has been a determining factor in the course of mutual relations. Reactivating the passive support provided to the PKK and promoting FETÖ against Turkey following the coup attempt on July 15th have undoubtedly risked EU-Ankara relations. The third review, in 2014, affirmed the need for a ‘Turkish restoration’ by strengthening the nation’s democracy, economy, and renewed diplomatic activism in the region.

Ankara has been trying to establish itself as a partner in the transcontinental business, a centre of cultural attraction and as a hub for political mediation, aspiring to win the hearts and minds of its neighbours. In line with this new approach, Turkey has started by changing its position towards the division of Cyprus and the Annan Plan in 2004 and later targeted frozen conflicts with Syria and Armenia.

Turkey’s national interests constitute a much needed correction to previous AKP foreign policy orientations. Consequently President Erdogan has been trying his utmost to do that. An emotive foreign policy is being replaced with pragmatic and proactive tilts and deliberations. Changes in Ankara’s attitude regarding Syrian President Assad and the Russian president Putin are positively noteworthy. Nevertheless, these developments do not indicate in themselves a dramatic shift in AKP foreign policy. Needless to say that EU-Turkey relations for the last many decades remain only transactional. EU’s non- partisan approach towards Turkey has compelled President Erdogan to adopt ‘a wait and see policy’ towards Brussels. In this regard, it will not be sufficient for only Turkey or only the European Union to aspire to have cooperation based relationships and work to achieve this goal. It is imperative that both sides opt for this outcome and avoid provocative policies.

Though there is no Erdogan’s policy to cultivate a short-term political advantage thereby exercising the Turkish choice to obstruct a Cyprus deal , the ill-foresighted European policies towards Ankara may compel him to do so. Unfortunately, ‘increasing the number of friends’ is not sufficiently reciprocated by Europe and that disappointments experienced in this regard have pushed Ankara to direct a harsher discourse against Europe as seen from Turkey’s blunt response to Germany with regard to the migration policy.

And yet both Turkey and the EU may richly benefit from growing mutual partnership beyond cosmetic advantages. Yet the future of EU-Ankara relations highly depends on four significant factors: accession negotiations, the issue of refugees, Cyprus and security cooperation. The Brussels-based based European leadership must be prepared about the future directions/ decisions the Erdogan government may pragmatically take subsequently.

To conclude, with its long history of managing the affairs of a transcontinental empire, Turkey under President Erdogan has the right potentials to handle regional affairs with a regionally-crafted security alliance, without any meddling from western hegemonic powers. Veritably, Ankara makes no compromise on the Palestinian cause of freedom and their right over Al-Quds/east Jerusalem since Erdogan supports a two- state solution while seeking to restore economic ties with Tel Aviv. Ankara’s balanced response to the Qatar crisis and its unwavering tilt towards Pakistan, China and Russia is hghly reflective of Erdogan’s proactive engagement policy towards East.

— The writer, an independent ‘IR’ researcher-cum-analyst based in Karachi, is a member of European Consortium for Political Research Standing Group on IR, Critical Peace & Conflict Studies.

