Ankara

In the wake of the al-Aqsa controversy, Turkey’s foreign minister on Tuesday called on the Muslim world to show its support for Palestinians by recognizing the state of Palestine.

“Let’s support the millions of Palestinians, who have been forced to stay under Israel’s occupation or fled abroad, with our actions, not with mere words,” Mevlut Cavusoglu told a meeting in Istanbul of the foreign ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).—Agencies