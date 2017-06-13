Turkey surprises with 5pc Q1 growth

Istanbul

Turkey’s economy grew stronger-than-expected 5.0 percent in the first quarter of 2017, official data showed on Monday, driven by government stimulus measures and a surge in export growth.

The robust data surprised market analysts, whose consensus forecast had been for 3.8 percent, and indicated the economy is managing to turn the corner following a slump in the wake of a failed coup last July.

The Turkish economy grew 4.5 percent in the first quarter of 2016, but only 2.9 percent overall in 2016. The growth rate in the last quarter of 2016 stood at 3.5 percent.The official data published by the Turkish Statistics Institute (TUIK) showed that the main driver of the strong first quarter was exports of goods and services, increasing by 10.6 percent. “That appears, in part, to have been a result of the weakness of the lira supporting the competitiveness of goods exports,” said William Jackson, senior emerging markets economist at Capital Economics in London.

The lira has lost over 20 percent against the dollar over the last year, although it has rallied slightly in recent months. Imports however increased only 0.8 percent. Analysts at QNB Finansbank said the strong first quarter growth was

down to measures like increased government spending, tax breaks and state-backed encouragement for loans, as well as robust exports. —AFP