Turkey, Russia, an assassination

Arooba Asif

Rawalpindi

IN the twenty first century neither Turkey nor Russia is the empire and it can be argued that they are no more enemies but still there is a possibility that these two States cannot coexist with each other due to the lack of mutual trust. Having said that, Turkey and Russia are undergoing a serious crisis since the downing of the Russian airplane by the Turkish air force for violating the Turkish airspace. Cherry on the top, Turkey and Russia have started to hold opposing views on how to overcome regional problems especially after the Russian intervention in Syria.

In the past few months these two states have taken pains to line up their once conflicting strategies to pursue their agendas in Syria. Keeping Syrian President Basher al-Assad in power is a priority of Moscow while his removal is priority of Ankara. Indeed, the deteriorating crisis between these two states is not just related with the civil war in Syria or the Turkish drowning of the Russian plane. There also have been potential tensions between these two countries since end of the cold war such as Azerbaijan and Armenia relations, Iran nuclear crisis, Chechnya in Russia and Kurdish issue in Turkey.

The Foreign Ministers of Iran, Turkey and Russia were to meet in Moscow to discuss Syria after the fall of Aleppo. Prior to this, Russia and Turkey shared a new trauma of crisis where the Russian Ambassador to Turkey was shot dead by an off duty Turkish police officer yelling, “Don’t forget Aleppo, don’t forget Syria!” This has caused global alarm and raised some serious questions about the larger consequences between these two States. But, for Moscow growing its geopolitical has come at a price in blood. In response to the recent event, Putin reacted in an extremely holistic tone saying,” There can only be one response to this situation – stepping up the fight against terrorism.”

Centuries of historical rivalry and enmity, and colliding foreign policies in the bloodshed of the Syrian civil war has led to worsening of relations between Ankara and Moscow over the past year. The ceasefire in Aleppo might come to an end. One can say that Russia and Turkey are on opposite sides of the Syrian civil war, but both violated the latest ceasefire that allowed rebels and civilians to leave Aleppo. The assassination could cause the ceasefire or lead to renewed fighting in Syria. Russian forces are operational in northeast Syria, not far from where Turkish troops have taken part in cross-border attacks on towns held by the Islamic State.

Will the assassination change anything? Despite all of the realistic discussions, there is nothing to be gained by severing the path to compromise. Sanctions against Turkey are still limited. In Syria, it will be necessary to come to an agreement about the separation of flight paths. For Moscow, there is no sense in fighting a war on two fronts – an open one against ISIS and another one against Turkey – an indirect one. It is exactly the same for Erdogan, who cannot simply afford any type of further escalation. Thus, as of today, the most realistic scenario is that the conflict will enter into a deadlock phase. A warming of relations is not predicted for the near future, in this view complete restoration of relations is doubtful at this point.