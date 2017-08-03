Turkey replaces land, air, navy chiefs

Ankara

Turkey on Wednesday replaced the commanders of its army, air force and navy after their terms in office expired, reshuffling the top of a military that has been shaken by last year’s failed coup. Turkey’s armed forces — like the media, civil service and police — have been convulsed by the crackdown that followed the attempted putsch, when a group of rogue soldiers commandeered tanks and warplanes in an effort to topple the government.

The heads of the three branches were replaced by other top members of the military, President Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman, Ibrahim Kalin, told a news conference.

Under the latest changes, the commander of the Turkish land forces, Salih Zeki Colak, was replaced by the head of the gendarmerie, Yasar Guler.

Naval commander Bulent Bostanoglu was replaced by Adnan Ozbal, a vice-admiral. Air Force commander Abidin Unal was replaced by Hasan Kucukakyuz, previously commander of the Turkish Warfare Air Force.– Reuters