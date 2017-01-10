Turkey, Qatar, Sudan defence ministers meet in Sudan

Khartoum

Turkish Defence Minister Fikri Isik arrived in the Sudanese capital Khartoum on Monday to hold talks with his Sudanese and Qatari counterparts.

The three defence ministers also attended the opening of the Soor factory in Khartoum that will produce military uniforms for Sudanese army.

Sudanese Defence Minister Brig. Ahmed al-Shami said that the three ministers will discuss military ties along with regional and international developments.

Al-Shami said the Soor factory will produce 2,000 military uniforms for Sudanese army and also export its uniforms to neighboring countries, including Kenya and Chad. In 2015, Sudan and Turkey carried out joint military maneuvers in the Sudanese territorial waters in the Red Sea.—Agencies