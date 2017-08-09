Turkey-Qatar naval games wrap up outside Doha

At Sea

Joint Turkish-Qatari naval exercises concluded outside capital Doha on Monday, according to statements issued by Qatar’s Defense Ministry. The rapid-response exercises, which lasted for two days, were conducted entirely in Qatari territorial waters. “Qatar’s Royal Air Force and Special Naval Force. and the General Directorate of Coast and Border Security participated in the exercise,” Lieutenant-Colonel Nawaf bin Mubarak Al Thani was quoted as saying in the statement.

The maneuvers utilized several Qatari missile boats, Al Thani said, in addition to an advanced Turkish naval frigate. According to Lieutenant-Colonel Falah Mahdi Ahbabi, Qatari commander of naval formations, the joint exercises were devoted to practicing means of combating maritime terrorism and piracy and inspecting suspicious vessels. An earlier Turkey-Qatar joint military exercise was carried out on June 19 at Qatar’s Tariq bin Ziyad military base. —APP