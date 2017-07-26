Turkey offers liver transplant facilities

Islamabad

Turkey Tuesday offered liver transplant facilities for Pakistani patients. The offer had been given by a high level Turkish delegation led by Director General Health Oner Guner during a meeting with Minister for National Health Services Saira Afzal. The delegation which comprised of senior liver transplant experts also discussed in detail liver transplant facilities for Pakistani patients in Turkey.

Secretary Health Muhammad Ayub Shaikh, senior officers of Prime Minister’s Office and Ministry of Foreign Affairs attended the meeting. Minister for National Health Services apprised the Turkish delegation that each year 1,500 Pakistani patients require liver transplant facility. The Turkish side elaborated the facilities available in Turkey for liver transplant procedures.

Head of the Turkish delegation said Turkey enjoyed a special relationship with Pakistan and special discounted package was being offered for Pakistani patients requiring transplant procedures. He elaborated that each patient was followed up for whole life after the procedure. It was agreed that special assessment centres will be designated across the country to assess patients seeking liver transplant facilities in Turkey. Special visa facilitation for Pakistani patients was also discussed by the both.—APP