Turkey, India set to ‘deepen’ economic ties

New Delhi

Turkish and Indian leaders stressed the importance of trade and direct investment during a business summit in New Delhi on Monday.

Speaking at the Turkey-India Business Forum, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said meetings held during his official visit to India would mark a new era of business ties. “Since India gained independence, our relations have been based on friendship. Economic cooperation will be further deepened and diversified. This is our sincere wish and we are determined and committed to achieve this,” Erdogan said.

Erdogan also said the Turkey-India Joint Economy Meetings — last held in 2014 — and negotiations for free-trade agreements should continue. Pointing to the almost $6.5-billion trade volume between the two countries, Erdogan said predicted this figure would increase. But it is for sure that the bilateral trade volume is not to Turkey’s favor; that is a reality. As of last year, Turkey’s exports to India were $652 million while its imports from India were $5.75 billion. So, this is not sustainable for Turkey.—Agencies