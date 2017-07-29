Turkey hosting OIC moot on Al-Aqsa crisis

Ankara

Foreign ministers from Islamic countries will meet in Ankara on Aug. 1 to discuss the situation at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, the Foreign Ministry said Friday. Members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will hold an extraordinary meeting following a call by Turkey.

Anger has spilled across the West Bank since July 14 when Israel imposed security restrictions on Al-Aqsa, a site that is venerated by Muslims and Jews, following the deaths of two Israeli police officers and three Arab Israelis in an attack. The measures, which included metal detectors, have since been removed.—Agencies