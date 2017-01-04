Turkey donates $1.8m to OIC

Jeddah

In line with the pledge made by the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoðan, the General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) received with much gratitude and appreciation a donation of 1.8 million US dollars from the Republic of Turkey, a founding member of the OIC.

The Secretary General of the OIC, Dr. Yousef A. Al Othaimeen, expressed utmost gratitude and most sincere thanks to His Excellency President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Turkish Government for so generous a donation, pointing out to the full commitment of Turkey to the objectives and principles of the OIC.—Email