Turkey ‘determined’ to deepen ties with Georgia

Izmir

Turkey is “determined” to further deepen relations with Georgia in the upcoming years, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Tuesday in Tbilisi.

“As in the past 25 years, we are determined to further deepen our relations [with Georgia] in the upcoming years and continue to increase our cooperation and support in this sense,” Yildirim said at a news conference with his Georgian counterpart Giorgi Kvirikashvili.

Yildirim’s remarks came after the second High Level Strategic Cooperation Council meeting, which also coincided with the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations, between Turkey and Georgia.

He said the meeting was “extremely productive and successful”.

“Turkey has been Georgia’s first trade partner for the last 10 years,” Yildirim said, adding it was a “just a beginning”.

Yildirim said Ankara and Tbilisi have the “potential” to double their bilateral trade volume.

According to the Turkish Foreign Ministry’s website, Turkey ranks first as Georgia’s trade partner with a volume of $ 1.33 billion in 2015. Yildirim will also meet Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili.—Agencies