Turkey denies German spying charges

Islanbul

No member of Turkish Religious Affairs, also known as Diyanet, and the Turkish-Islamic Union for Religious Affairs (DITIB) is a spy and their duty is not to spy on people, Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said on Sunday.

In his speech at the Economic Research Foundation’s conference at a hotel in Istanbul, Kurtulmus said the duty of members of such bodies was to protect Turkish people from heretic practices of Daesh terror group and others.

DITIB clerics were recently accused of spying on Turkish nationals in Germany. “Searching the houses of these people who are doing religious services which is also for the benefit of German society.—Agencies