Turkey condemns new Israeli settlements in Jerusalem

Ankara

Turkey condemned Monday Israel’s approval of 560 settlement homes in occupied East Jerusalem. “We condemn Israel’s approval of the construction of 560 additional units at the illegal settlements on the Palestinian territories that it keeps under occupation,” Turkish foreign ministry said.

The approval is an another indication of Israel’s disregard for the international law and community despite the UN Security Council Resolution 2334, which condemned the illegal settlement activities, and “put on record that such activities destroy the ground for the two state solution,” the statement added.

Israeli authorities approved 560 settlement homes in occupied East Jerusalem on Sunday, reported Israel Radio.—Agencies