Turkey condemns explosion

Observer Report

Ankara

Turkey in a message on Monday strongly condemns the Lahore blast. The message says, “we learned with great sorrow that many people were killed and wounded at a terrorist attack perpetrated today in Lahore, Pakistan.

We strongly condemn this heinous terrorist act and wish Allah’s mercy on those who lost their lives and speedy recovery to the wounded, and convey our condolences to the Government and brotherly people of Pakistan.

On this sad occasion, we reiterate our belief that Pakistan will succeed in its fight against terrorism and we will continue to support Pakistan in this fight.”