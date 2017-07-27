Turkey appoints new Ambassador to Pakistan

ANKARA: Turkey has appointed its Foreign Ministry’s Deputy Director for Syria, Mustafa Yurdakul as the new Ambassador to Pakistan, the Turkish media cited diplomatic sources as saying.

Yurdakul will replace Dr Sadik Babur Girgin who has been the Ambassador of Turkey in Pakistan since 2013.

Meanwhile, Turkey has also appointed new foreign envoys including Ambassador Ahmet Muhtar Gun as its new permanent representative to the United Nations. Gun served as deputy undersecretary at the Foreign Ministry. He will replace Feridun Sinirlioglu, who was appointed last year.

Murat Mercan, a ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party deputy of the western Eskisehir province has been appointed ambassador in Tokyo.

Merve Kavakci, a former Istanbul deputy from a right-wing Virtue Party, which was shut down in 2001, has become ambassador in Kuala Lumpur.

She was known in Turkey for being banned from parliament after attending an oath ceremony in parliament wearing a headscarf following her election as a lawmaker from Virtue Party. Her citizenship was also revoked.

Kavakci, who was also selected among the World’s Most Influential 500 Muslims by Georgetown University in 2009, took her case to the European Court of Human Rights and won in 2007.

The court found her expulsion from parliament was a violation of human rights. Turkey lifted its ban on headscarves in the civil service in 2013.

Other Turkish envoys include Hasan Ulusoy in Sofia, Oguzhan Ertugrul in Kabul, Levent Gumrukcu in Brussels, Akif Oktay in Budapest and Ceren Yazgan in Tbilisi.

Published by NNI