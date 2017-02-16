Turkey after Astana, Syria and global interplay

Prof. Emel Parlar Dal

THE Astana talks have managed to gather the Syrian opposition, the Assad regime and the three regional actors — Turkey, Iran and Russia — around the negotiation table with positive results that will hopefully be lasting with the Syrian Civil War having taken on a new dimension after the battle for Aleppo.

So, at this point, it is important to understand how Turkish foreign policy is likely to be affected, both on a regional and global scale, by the course of the talks, the evolutions they may undergo and their potential consequences.

Given that the Syrian crisis has had adverse effects on the course and achievements of Turkey’s Middle East policy, whose ideological and strategic infrastructure began to be rebuilt in the beginning of the 2000s, we can say that Turkey tops the list of countries with the strongest desire to see the end of this civil war.

The Syrian War, since its outbreak in 2011, has indeed been one of the scenes where the throes of change in the post-western/American, or in other words, the “post-hegemonic” international order, can best be observed.

So much so that the ongoing regional state of disarray was internalized by the West after a while, and its negative impacts were viewed as sustainable/tolerable until it targeted the West directly.

The new balances in the Middle East: As of the current point we have arrived at, the creation of a global common sense and a strong resolve to lead the Middle East out of the chaos it is mired in just does not seem possible. The best example of this reality can be traced in the approaches taken by the global actors towards the fight against Daesh and their practices in this regard.

The fate of the Syrian Civil War seems to have been virtually left to Russia, Turkey and Iran in an environment where the major actors of the international coalition scrambled against Daesh are not involved in the fight in a coordinated manner, let alone share a common cause.

It would thus not be wrong to state that the unlocking, as it were, of the Syrian crisis would make these three actors decisive powers in the new order to be established in the Middle East.

This process would also give us clues as to the kind of power-sharing that would occur between the major powers and the middle-range/rising ones, particularly in the Trump era.

Multiple dimensions and actors of likely solution in Syria So, what does the resolution of the Syrian conundrum mean for Turkey?

No doubt, Turkey’s first priority regarding the Middle East is for the Syrian crisis to be resolved as soon as possible through peaceful means and preferably without Assad and under the guarantorship of regional powers through a political solution. Hence, the following issues are very significant for Turkey:

The continuation of the ceasefire agreed on by the Assad regime and the opposition in the last week of December, ensuring the emergence of a political roadmap that would satisfy the regime and the opposition forces at the same time and ensuring the success of the fight against Daesh through the Operation Euphrates Shield and its continuation on a legitimate ground, and eliminating any sort of danger threatening its national security by confining the PYD-YPG/PKK front to its own region in northern Syria.

Syria in Trump era: Having officially taken over U.S. presidency on Jan. 20, Donald Trump’s decision to not send a delegation to the Astana talks demonstrates that he is taking a cautious approach to the settlement process in Syria. It also shows that he will take a step-by-step approach and will not be rushed, engaging in the process through the participation of his own choice of actors.

It seems that, during this transitional period, President Trump will be acting on a ground that he sees fit, adhering to the policy of “wait and see”, and with the actors that he finds appropriate, instead of acting fast in the resolution of such a challenging crisis as Syria.

In his inaugural speech, he underscored that they would be prioritizing the fight against radical Islamic terrorism, which shows that their main focus in Syria will be fighting Daesh, at least as of this early stage.

Although it remains uncertain yet how the international coalition may function from now on and whether it would be willing to act in tandem with Russia toward a likely solution in Syria, we may argue that the U.S. would cautiously approach any peace settlement in Syria brokered with the participation of Iran.

In addition, during this transitional period, we can at least see signs that Trump has no intention to take quick action regarding Syria.

On the other hand, one can observe that Trump’s taking quick action to be effectively involved in Syria and the Middle East is what both Ankara and Moscow have long missed and now desire to see in the short term.

Both states’ insistence on involving the U.S. in the Astana talks was sending out a strong message that we are now at the end of the road, that there are no alternatives apart from a solution, and that they do not want to take any more chances.

Turkey’s “responsible role” in Middle East and beyond Now we may argue that the next role Turkey will assume in the Middle East is essentially linked with the developments in Syria. As will be recalled, when the Arab Spring first began, there was a widespread belief held both in the Middle East and by the international community that Turkey would assume a constructive role in this new process of “change”.

We need to underscore that the discussions on the “Turkish model,” which had been “put into circulation” by the Western media in particular after Sept. 11 only to be shelved in the later stages of the process, were taken off its dusty shelves and fervently advertised by the international community during the first two years of the Arab Spring.

Likewise, we need to remind that Ankara is taking a cautious approach to the “model” role conception being crafted for it in this new process and is more inclined to adopt the role of “an inspiring actor” as opposed to merely advocating a Turkish model.

Either way, it is possible to note that the discussions on the Turkish model have significantly contributed to the positive perception of Turkey in its foreign policy and domestic affairs as well.

Having said that, considering the international community’s tendency to design roles for Turkey one after another at every critical juncture its region passes through, we can say that the expectations on Turkey will increase in Syria in the aftermath of Aleppo and in the larger Middle East during Trump’s presidency.

In this new era, Turkey’s performance of its duty as a responsible actor in the most effective manner and virtually playing an “agenda-setting” role would help Turkish foreign policy gain greater strength both in the region and at a global level.

It would not be wrong to point out that a pragmatic foreign policy that is able to create alternatives, open to change and endowed with a high capacity to adapt to regional and global developments would expand Turkey’s domain of influence and particularly help prepare the ground for a more effective fight against international terrorism.

We also need to emphasize that Turkey’s new role as a responsible actor would have global effects, which are at least as positive as the regional ones. Might Astana talks be a turning point for the fate of the Syrian Crisis?

Turkey, Russia, Iran and all other parties involved in Astana talks seem to have been satisfied, at least in grand lines, by the immediate results sorted out from this platform: a joint initiative aimed at, in the first place, consolidating a more durable ceasefire in Syria.

—Courtesy: WB

[Emel Parlar Dal is currently associate professor at Marmara University’s Department of International Relations. After graduating from Galatasaray University, she received her MA and PhD degrees at Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne and Paris 3 Nouvelle Sorbonne Universities in France.]