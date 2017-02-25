Turkey a preferred destination for Pakistani tourists

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Turkey is the preferred destination for Pakistani tourists. Pakistan and Turkey are two friendly countries bonded by very strong religious and cultural affinities and brotherhood. This was stated by Muhammad Naeem Sharif, Chairman Travel Agents Association of Pakistan (TAAP) on the occasion of visit of Turkish Consul General Murat Mustafa Onart to TAAP. Naeem Sharif said that, “Pakistan and Turkey enjoy cordial bilateral relations in the realm of foreign policy, International relations, defence cooperation, bilateral trade and commerce.” “Tourism is an area where a lot is yet to be done amid great existing potential,” he added.

Exchanging views with the Turkish diplomat who was accompanied by Fatih Atacan Temel, General Manager, Turkish Airlines, Chairman TAAP highlighted the tourism potential of Pakistan and asserted upon the need to motivate the Turkish tourists to visit Pakistan. Collective efforts of TAAP and TURSAB – Association of Turkish Travel Agencies supported by the two governments are vital to open more windows of opportunities to promote reciprocal tourism between two countries.

Naeem Sharif articulated that TAAP sees Turkey as Gateway to Europe and Pakistan as Gateway to Central Asia, China and South Asia. Therefore, a lot of collaboration can be done in tourism as well as trade. Successful implementation and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will be beneficial for Turkey as well.

Gwader will be a booming destination for business community as well as Tourists in near future. Chairman TAAP added that Turkey has been emerged one of the best tourist attractions around the globe. “Besides tourism, business traveling is separate. To enhance tourism between Pakistan and Turkey, joints efforts are crucial. Traveling from Pakistan to abroad including Turkey is subject to visa regime,” he said.

“Although the Turkish Embassy in Islamabad and Consulate General in Karachi have enhanced their capacity to issue visas, however, we at TAAP, understand in view of current situation and circumstances more steps are essential to be considered and taken,” he said. Murat Mustafa Onart, Consul General of Turkey addressing the Chairman, Executive Committee and Senior Members of TAAP recognized the role of TAAP as national association to promote travel and tourism of Pakistan with Turkey.

He voiced that, “Relationship between Pakistan and Turkey are historic and date-back to the Khilafat Movement. The people of Pakistan and Turkey have great respect for each other with relations based on friendship, harmony and goodwill.”

He stated that, “Turkey is a very attractive destination for tourist in Europe. Turkish Airlines is connecting Pakistan with Turkey and beyond worldwide.” He said, “The Turkish foreign mission in Pakistan has taken steps and measures to enhance visa issuance capacity.” “In this connection, as a pilot project, a drop box has been appointed for processing visa applications and submitting to the Embassy and Consulate. The Turkish mission in Pakistan is further considering to expand the visa processing system,” he said.

He informed that, “Opening of Turkish Consulate in Lahore is also planned which will add to the capacity of visa issuance.”