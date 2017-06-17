Turbat turns into hell

Turbat is an Urdu word which means grave. It was hundred percent proved as such the other day when the temperature rose to nearly 50°Celsius. Such a hot weather was unbearable for the people of Turbat and some other areas near to it. The place looked like a hell.

In Turbat, load-shedding is being done for more than 12 hours and for other 12 hours it plays see-saw and sometimes it is as lower even a fan cannot function. Without electricity living is like a huge challenge and everyone has to face the brunt of this challenge. It is hardly possible to keep a fast in the absence of electricity. The concerned officials are requested to kindly take steps though on a temporary basis in the month of Ramadan to mitigate the sufferings of the residents of Turbat which has virtually turned into a factual, not symbolic, hell.

MEHRAJ ALTAF BALOCH

Turbat

