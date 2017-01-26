Turbat needs parking lots

Hamid Ali

Turbat

Lack of roads is a major problem for the movement of smooth traffic in Turbat but selling of products on carts in the midst of roads is equally the major problem. This sort of practice is the main cause of traffic jams. Many people have to endure a lot of inconvenience in reaching their destinations on exact time. A dozen of patients in ambulances have lost their precious life just due to traffic jams in the city. Almost every politician promised the residents of Turbat to address issue but none of them have translated their words into action.

Another obstacle in the movement of traffic is the lack of proper places for parking of vehicles. Almost every third person whether he is a shopkeeper or a customer possesses a car or a bike and they have to park it in front of shops, thus narrowing roads. I would like to request the current DC to earmark some parking lots where to park cars and bikes etc. We understand that the incumbent DC has already done some laudable works for which he deserves a lot of credit and hope that something positive would come out.