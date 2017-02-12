Tunnel farming more productive than traditional

Sialkot

The tunnel farming technology for vegetable production has gained popularity among the small growers and farmers in the district.

Agriculture department sources told APP on Sunday that Over 1,500 small farmers had adopted tunnel farming technology and more farmers are considering to opt this technology.

Keeping in view the popularity, the Punjab government has decided to provide 50 percent subsidy on installation of tunnel farming technology in the province.

The per acre yield of vegetables cultivated under tunnel farming technology is much higher as compared to traditional farming, they said.

They said that this technology would not only help in improving the economic conditions of the grower community but also bring revolutionary changes in agriculture sector while people would be able to get off season vegetables round the year.

Farmers had successfully installed low tunnels in Sialkot,Daska,Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils and they were cultivating off-season vegetables like cucumber, tomato, green chilly, paprika, pumpkin, bitter gourd, watermelon and melons etc, they added.—APP