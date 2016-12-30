Tunisian suspect in Germany truck attack freed

Berlin

A 40-year-old Tunisian man who was held on suspicion of being an accomplice of suspected jihadist Berlin truck attacker Anis Amri has been freed, German prosecutors said Thursday.

Investigations had shown that the unnamed man detained Wednesday “is not the suspected contact of Anis Amri,” said a spokeswoman for the federal prosecution service which handles terrorism cases. “He has therefore been released from detention,” the spokeswoman, Frauke Koehler, told a press conference. She confirmed that shortly before Tunisian Amri steered a lorry through a Berlin Christmas market in an attack that killed 12 people, he had sent a mobile phone voice message and a picture to a contact—but said this was not the man who had been detained. “The investigation into further accomplices or possible people who knew… will continue at full speed,” Koehler said.

She also said that a video message released four days after the December 19 rampage, in which Amri is seen swearing allegiance to the head of the Islamic State group.—APP