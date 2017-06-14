Tunisian envoy, Defence Production Minister discuss Pak-Tunisia cooperation

Muhammad Arshad

Tunisian Ambassador Adel Elarbi and Federal Minister for Defence Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Tuesday, held a detailed meeting and discussed various avenues to accelerate cooperation between Tunisia and Pakistan.

According to Ministry of Defence Production, both the dignitaries also discussed current state of about bilateral relations. Rana Tanveer Hussain said that relations between Pakistan and Tunisia are generally cordial. He said that ties between the two countries are premised upon religious and historical affinity. Minister expressed a number of framework agreements have been concluded between Pakistan and Tunisia in the spheres of trade, tourism, culture, information and industries.

Rana Tanveer Hussain emphasized that Tunis and Pakistan enjoy excellent relations in all fields.