Tubewell out of order

Rawalpindi

The residents of Dhoke Elahi Bukush perturbed as the tube well of the area is out of order for the last many days. The residents told APP that there is no water in the area and “we have to fetch water from far flung areas to quench thirst and meet their daily requirements.

Nadeem Malik a resident of the locality said that water shortage hit the area badly “we have lodged many complaints but no action has been taken so far”. The people of the area urged for the early repair of tube well as the locality is facing problem due to non availability of water as the weather turned harsh.—APP