TTP and Kabul-Delhi connection

FORMER Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) spokesman Ehsanullah Ehsan has revealed that Jamaat ul Ahrar (JuA) chief Umer Khalid Khorasani went to India for medical treatment when he got injured during a raid in 2015. Khorasani used Afghan passport when he visited India. Meanwhile, Pakistan Army has also released a video confessional statement of Ehsanullah Ehsan in which he provided details of terrorist organisations working with hostile foreign agencies to destabilise Pakistan.

The interview and confessional statement of former TTP spokesman have further substantiated reports that India was harbouring terrorists and is fully involved in destabilising Pakistan through terrorists’ networks and its agents. Similar confessions were also made by RAW agents Kulbhushan Yadhav who is facing death penalty on charges of espionage, terrorism and subversion in Pakistan. The confessions of Ehsanullah Ehsan, who was in the know of things as far as TTP activities are concerned, explains why ISPR, DG, described his surrender as a major and significant development. That Khorasani used Afghan passport for travel to India also confirms reports about Indo-Afghan nexus in destabilising Pakistan. In his interview, former TTP spokesman said JuA chief has been living in Kabul and other cities of Afghanistan and Khorasani and leaders of other terrorist outfits undertook travel in Afghanistan with full knowledge of Afghan authorities. He explained that terrorist outfits have established committee that maintain contacts with Afghan intelligence agency National Directorate of Security (NDS) and travel takes place after conveying travel plans to the agency. Hopefully, latest developments would expose fallacy and duplicity of Indian and Afghan policies as the two countries on the one hand blame Pakistan of terrorism and are themselves providing sanctuaries, funding and training besides arms to anti-Pakistan terrorist outfits. Pakistan should share solid information with friendly countries and world powers to expose real designs of both Kabul and New Delhi. We are also sure that the leads provided by former TTP spokesman and some other arrested militants would help drive final nail in the coffin of terrorism. However, besides military operation, sustained efforts should also be made to isolate terrorists by luring in those who are ready to lead a normal life.

