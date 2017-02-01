TTP commander killed, three army men injured in crossfire

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

A militant commander associated with the proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan was killed and eight others were nabbed during a “routine sanitisation operation” by Pakistan Army in Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Inter-Services Public Relations said on Wednesday.

“One terrorist affiliated with TTP (Naurang) was killed in exchange of fire. During search of area eight suspects were apprehended,” the ISPR said in a statement.

Meanwhile, three security forces personnel, including Major Abbas, Captain Omer and Naik Adnan, were also injured in the exchange of fire with terrorists, the communiqué read. It said the operation was being conducted in Luni Jungle area, some eight kilometres south of Kulachi in DI Khan.