TTP commander, 7 militants killed in encounter

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Police claimed to have killed eight suspected terrorists, including a commander of the proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan in an ‘encounter’ in Malir area on Wednesday.

An operation was conducted after intelligence agencies confirmed the presence of TTP commander Gul Zaman in Malir, Senior Superintendent of Police Malir Rao Anwar told reporters.

One of those killed in the encounter has been identified as Taj Arif Lala, who was involved in numerous targeted killings and kidnapping of factory owners, the SSP said. A 16-year-old, suspected of being a suicide bomber, was also killed in the encounter. A large cache of weapons was recovered from the militants, in addition to bombs and a laptop.